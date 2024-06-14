Urgent need for volunteers for weekend effort to rebuild San Diego homes damaged by Jan. 22 floods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- There's an urgent call for volunteers to help rebuild homes that were destroyed in the Jan. 22 floods.

The sense of urgency comes as San Diego County's hotel voucher program for flood victims ends on Friday, June 21.

For Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16 (from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.), the City of San Diego and the nonprofit Together San Diego are asking for volunteers to help with the rebuilding efforts.

City of San Diego Volunteers are needed Saturday, June 15th & Sunday, June 16th to rebuild homes destroyed by the January, 22nd. flood.

Plumbers, electricians, roofers, and carpenters are specifically being sought for the weekend project.

As for the location, Together San Diego said they will need to wait and see how many volunteers sign up before determining which area will be best to head to.

Together San Diego co-founder Aaron Swanton said all volunteers are needed, whether they have specialty skills or not.

Swanton said volunteers can come and won't have to just do manual labor, as there will be outreach opportunities as well.

According to Swanton, the last time they took a team of volunteers out, there were many neighbors who needed help but were also in need of resources and information.

"Neighbors had no idea where to find help," Swanton said. "So distributing information out to everybody and say, 'Hey, there are resources available. There's city programs, there's San Diego VOAD, there's organizations like the Harvey Family Foundation and Southeast Disaster Relief Team, and we're here to help you.'"

Swanton said volunteers should bring clothes they can get dirty.

He said some homes will still be in the mucking-out phase, and others will be further along.

The last time Together San Diego had a group out to help, Swanton said they were able to finish four homes in one day.

Swanton also said for those who want to volunteer but don't want to get dirty, there are volunteer opportunities in the San Diego VOAD's warehouse, for packing and delivering donations for flood victims.

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera also said this weekend's event will help out not just homeowners, but landlords as well.

Elo-Rivera said the Jan. 22 storm put landlords in impossible situations with their renters, and many haven't been able to afford the repairs.

So, events like this weekend will help many families get back into their rentals as well.

Elo-River said, "We've been working with landlords and asked them, 'Hey, if we help get your home restored, are you willing to move your former tenant back in?' And there's been some great stories of [landlords] who said, 'Yes, that is exactly what I want.'"

To register to volunteer, https://www.togethersandiego.org/volunteer.