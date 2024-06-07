County temporary housing program set to expire this month, hundreds of flood victims still displaced

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of people displaced by the January floods are still unable to move back into their homes as the county's temporary housing program is set to expire on June 21.

The program is currently helping more than 500 households, which is equivalent to more than 1,500 people.

"I get frustrated, stressed... depressed," Melody Jackson said.

Jackson has been staying in a hotel through the program for the past four months.

She's also currently out of work.

She lost over $20,000 worth of dental hygienist equipment she used to serve people who can't travel to the dentist.

"Elderly, mentally challenged, special needs, home-bound. I go to clean their teeth, do x-rays, check for bone loss infections," she said.

As for home repairs, Jackson said she's received $13,000 from FEMA. But, that's not enough to cover the estimated cost of over $50,000.

Jackson said she contacted the San Diego Housing Commission for help.

"I'm not in the city. I'm in the county so they won't be able to help me," she explained.

ABC 10News reached out to the county with Jackson's concerns.

A spokesperson said each household will receive support from the housing authority in their area.

"If the resident is from Spring Valley, she will be supported by the County Housing and Community Development Services," the spokesperson said in an email.

However, Jackson said if she can't find somewhere else to go soon, she'll have to temporarily live with her daughter in Los Angeles.

"No one wants to step up. My insurance company doesn't want to help because it [floodwater] came from outside. FEMA [can] only give you a certain amount so I'm very limited in what I can do at this point," Jackson said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jackson buy more equipment and make some repairs to her home.

