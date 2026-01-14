Urban League's housing program helps San Diego families avoid eviction with up to $10,000 grants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Urban League of San Diego County launched a new housing assistance program that has already helped six families keep their homes since starting last month, addressing the city's ongoing affordability crisis.

The organization received $350,000 to help renters and homeowners on the verge of homelessness through their Housing Financial Assistance Program.

"San Diego is very expensive. Rents are $3,000, 4,000or4,000 or 5,000 a month," said Al Abdallah, president and CEO of the Urban League of San Diego County. "People are behind on their rents, behind on their mortgages."

The program provides up to $10,000 in rental or mortgage relief with no repayment required.

"This particular program provides about $10,000 of rental or mortgage relief. No catches, don't pay it back," Abdallah said.

So far, the Urban League has received about 60 applications. Most applicants have lost their jobs, experienced increased cost of living, or are struggling financially.

Viola Paul, a San Diego resident, benefited from the program after her sons lost their jobs, leaving her to shoulder all financial responsibilities.

"When I first moved there, like my rent was like, I don't know, $1,200 and now I'm paying like $200, almost $2,400 for the same unit," Paul said.

Paul received $9,000 from the program, paid directly to her landlord.

"I have to catch up with my bill, their bill, like car loan and stuff like that, too. So, all that put me into a hole where I wasn't able to pay my rent," Paul said.

Despite helping several families, Abdallah said the demand far exceeds available resources.

"We have nearly $400,000 of request for rental and mortgage relief. So, we don't have enough funds to meet the need," Abdallah said.

The organization expects the funding to run out by next month, though Abdallah remains hopeful they will receive additional funding to continue the program.

If you're interested in the program, you can apply here.

