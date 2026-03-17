'Urban heat island' effect in San Diego: Why some areas are hotter others

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego is under a massive heat dome, bringing record-breaking temperatures across the region this week. But beyond the widespread heat, some neighborhoods are experiencing even more intense conditions due to what experts call the “urban heat island effect.”

In communities like City Heights, where concrete and asphalt dominate the landscape and green space is limited, temperatures can climb significantly higher than in other parts of the county. The result is a localized “heat dome” effect, where heat is absorbed and trapped by built environments, making already hot days feel even more extreme.

At Teralta Park in City Heights, efforts are underway to combat this issue. More than 60 trees were recently planted as part of the City of San Diego’s “Ready, Set, Grow” initiative, which aims to expand the urban tree canopy and reduce heat in vulnerable neighborhoods.

County data shows the urban heat island effect is most pronounced near downtown San Diego, as well as in cities like Chula Vista and National City. In contrast, more rural areas in East and North County tend to experience less of this localized heat buildup due to greater vegetation and open space.

To better understand and address these disparities, organizations like Circulate San Diego are conducting “walk audits” in some of the hottest neighborhoods. These assessments help identify areas lacking shade and prioritize locations for future tree planting and cooling infrastructure.

Experts say the difference can be dramatic. On extreme heat days, neighborhoods like City Heights can be up to 20 degrees hotter than other parts of San Diego County. Residents say the impact is noticeable in their daily lives.

“It feels horrible, it feels miserable… I walk here every day,” said one resident.

Advocates also point out that heat tends to linger longer in these areas. “Heat stays trapped here in City Heights, and our community members feel it disproportionately compared to other parts of San Diego,” one community representative explained.

With high temperatures expected to continue through much of the week, experts and advocates agree that increasing tree coverage and shade is one of the most effective long-term solutions.

So far, the City of San Diego has planted approximately 1,000 trees in City Heights, with a goal of reaching 5,000 over the next five years — a step toward cooling some of the county’s hottest neighborhoods.