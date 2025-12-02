UPS driver saves grandfather's life after golf cart crash in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - A heartfelt meeting took place in Ramona today between the son of a man critically injured in a crash last week and the UPS driver whose quick actions likely saved his life.

A week after the scene unfolded along San Vicente Road, Chris Ostermann got a chance Monday morning to meet the UPS driver who saved his father's life.

"It's good to meet you. Thank you. Thank you so much," Chris said as he gave Derrick West a hug.

Not far from the crash scene, an emotional meeting took place between two strangers.

"Just seeing him was incredible," Chris said.

"Just put a smile on my face," said West, the UPS driver.

That Tuesday morning, smiles were hard to come by. 75-year-old James Ostermann had been driving his golf cart when the California Highway Patrol says it collided head-on with a truck.

Soon after, a UPS truck with two people inside, delivery driver Derrick West at the wheel, drove past the scene. On the ground was Ostermann, a grandfather and Air Force veteran, was surrounded by a lot of blood. Three people stood nearby.

"Two ladies yelled, ‘He's bleeding out. We need to stop the bleeding,’” West said.

"Instinctively just started taking off my belt," West said.

West applied a tourniquet to Ostermann's leg for several minutes before emergency crews arrived, and he was airlifted to a hospital.

Ostermann has since undergone four surgeries. His femoral artery was damaged, and he suffered fractures throughout his body, including his leg, pelvis, and ribs. He is now in stable condition.

Details of the crash appeared on social media, including West's actions. I contacted West and Ostermann's son, Chris, and on Monday morning, the two met for the first time.

"If you weren't there, would have been a total different story," Chris told West.

Doctors told Chris that if West had been five minutes behind, his father wouldn't have made it.

"Wouldn't have made it without Derrick. I wouldn’t have had a dad anymore … He is my angel," Chris said.

When asked how it felt to be called an angel, West said, "Don't even know what to say, just makes me feel amazing.”

It was also an amazing moment between strangers, no more.

"Can't express my thanks enough," West said.

Each told me they've made a new friend for life.

"Given me renewed faith that there are amazing people and heroes out there," Chris said.

The CHP says no arrests have been made. The other driver wasn't injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with medical expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

