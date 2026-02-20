UPDATE: Victim fatally stabbed near Hotel Churchill in Downtown San Diego identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police on Thursday identified the man who was killed after being stabbed as 41-year-old Mark Thomas of San Diego.

Police received a report of a stabbing on Feb. 14, at 9:23 p.m., near the intersection of 8th St. and C St. in downtown.

When police arrived, they found Thomas on the sidewalk in front of the Hotel Churchill with stab wounds.

Despite emergency medical aid, Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD says that while tending to Thomas, officers were directed to the suspect, who had retreated into his nearby apartment and attempted to start a fire.

Using a K-9, officers forced their way into the room and took 34-year-old Grant Parker into custody.

Parker was later booked into the county Jail for murder.

SDPD officials say the relationship between the two men is not known at this time.\

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.