Man stabbed in front of Hotel Churchill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — About 9:23 p.m., San Diego Police responded to the corner of 8th and C Street in downtown San Diego to find a 40-year-old man with stab wounds. Officers and medics rendered aid but he did not survive.

While trying to help the victim, officers were pointed to the suspect, who had gone to his nearby apartment and was trying to start a fire inside.

Using a K-9, officers forced their way into the room and took 34-year-old Grant Parker into custody. Parker is being treated at a hospital and will be booked into the county Jail for Murder, once medically cleared.

SDPD says that the relationship between the two men is unknown.

Trolley service in the area was suspended during the evening but has now been restored. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.