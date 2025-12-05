UPDATE: Rep. Darrell Issa no longer considering run for House seat in Texas due to California redistricting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Congressman Darrell Issa is staying in the Golden State. CNN reports Issa is planning to seek re-election in California and is not moving to Texas to run for a House seat, according to a GOP lawmaker familiar with the situation.

It was reported on Dec. 1 that Issa was considering a run in Texas if the Supreme Court upholds California's redrawn congressional district map, which puts five Republican-held seats at risk of flipping to Democrats, including Issa's, who is San Diego's only Republican in Congress.

U.S. representatives have to live in the state that they serve, but they don't have to live in the actual district they represent.