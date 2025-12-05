Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Rep. Darrell Issa no longer considering run for House seat in Texas due to California redistricting

49th District race: Rep. Darrell Issa believes Democrat will take his seat
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mark Wilson
<p>Rep. Darrell Issa on October 24, 2014 in Washington, DC.</p>
49th District race: Rep. Darrell Issa believes Democrat will take his seat
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Congressman Darrell Issa is staying in the Golden State. CNN reports Issa is planning to seek re-election in California and is not moving to Texas to run for a House seat, according to a GOP lawmaker familiar with the situation.

It was reported on Dec. 1 that Issa was considering a run in Texas if the Supreme Court upholds California's redrawn congressional district map, which puts five Republican-held seats at risk of flipping to Democrats, including Issa's, who is San Diego's only Republican in Congress.

U.S. representatives have to live in the state that they serve, but they don't have to live in the actual district they represent.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Please Donate Today

Please Donate Today