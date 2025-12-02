Report: Rep. Darrell Issa considering running for House seat in Texas due to California redistricting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Congressman Darrell Issa is considering a run for a House seat in Texas if the Supreme Court upholds California's redrawn congressional district map, according to a report by Punchbowl News.

Punchbowl News posted on X Monday, saying Issa may run in a Republican-leaning district in the Dallas area.

🚨🚨NEWS with @bresreports @allymutnick:



California GOP Rep. DARRELL ISSA is considering a run for a House seat in TEXAS if the Supreme Court upholds the state's new maps.



ISSA was drawn out of his San Diego area seat.



The Dallas-area seat he is eyeing is red.



(PBN text… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 1, 2025

This comes after Proposition 50 passed during the special election on Nov. 4, allowing California to redraw its congressional maps, offsetting redistricting in Texas.

Proposition 50 puts five Republican-held seats at risk of flipping to Democrats, including Issa's, who is San Diego's only Republican in Congress.

Reps. Issa and Ronny Jackson (R-Tx.) previously filed a lawsuit challenging California's redistricting effort, claiming it was an assault on representative democracy. But a Texas federal judge dismissed the case before the special election.

Meanwhile, the Texas map that sparked the redistricting fight remains in limbo, as the Lone Star State awaits a U.S. Supreme Court ruling after a federal court blocked the map. If that ruling stands, Republicans could end up on the losing end.

10News has reached out to Issa for comment, but his team has not responded to our request.

But Anna Elsasser, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's spokesperson, provided 10News the following statement:

“Darrell Issa knows his record of self-dealing, raising costs, and gutting health care is going to cost him his seat, so he’s ready to move over 600 miles to keep doing Mike Johnson and Donald Trump’s bidding, before facing the Californians he’s failed. It’s cowardice at its finest. The mere fact that he’s considering this proves Darrell Issa doesn’t care about - or work - for the people, he only wants to stay in power to enrich himself.”