UPDATE: Police identify suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) — San Diego police have identified the suspect involved in Wednesday's deputy-involved shooting in Lakeside as 30-year-old Eric Ralls.



According to the press release, Ralls allegedly pointed his hands clasped together in a gun-like manner, was shot at by a deputy while being initially evaluated for a suspected drug overdose in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings -- the deputy's round missed, and Ralls was taken to a hospital, authorities reported today.

The shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9200 block of Briette Place in Lakeside, just north of Interstate 8 and east of Los Coches Road, the Lakeside Fire Department received a call to evaluate an overdose suspect, later identified as Eric Ralls, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officials said the LFD requested that deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office respond to the scene. One of the responding deputies located Ralls on an embankment near the 13000 block of Pinkard Way.

While the deputy was speaking with Ralls, he allegedly claimed to have had a firearm.

"The man then concealed both behind hands his rear waistband as the deputy provided instructions to him. The man did not comply and maintained his hands concealed at his rear waistband," the SDPD said in a statement.

The department stated the man then pulled his hands suddenly from his rear waistband and "extended his arms out, with hands together and pointed towards the deputy."

According to the statement, the "deputy fired one round from his service weapon at the male, missing him." The man ran from the deputy and was apprehended moments later by responding deputies.

The firearm Ralls claimed to have at the property was not at the scene, police said.

Ralls was taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for evaluation due to the mentioned overdose. He was in stable condition, but while inside the ambulance on the way to the hospital, the suspect kicked a medic, according to a report from the SDPD.

The deputy who fired his weapon has been employed by the SDCSO for about two years. He was equipped with a body-worn camera, which was activated during the shooting, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Ralls faces charges for allegedly deterring a peace officer from performing his duty and assaulting an emergency personnel member.

The SDPD was called in to investigate the shooting under terms of a countywide agreement designed to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.