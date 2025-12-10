San Diego police respond to deputy shooting in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A person was wounded Wednesday when at least one deputy opened fire in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings, authorities said.

The shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9200 block of Briette Place in Lakeside, just north of Interstate 8 and east of Los Coches Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, deputies were responding to a report of a drug overdose at a residence, Lt. Sean Gallagher said.

Paramedics took the wounded person, described as a suspect, to a hospital in undisclosed condition. No other injuries were reported.

Further details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

The San Diego Police Department was called in to investigate the shooting under terms of a countywide agreement designed to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.