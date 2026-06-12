UPDATE: November Fire now 100% contained

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Camp Pendleton announced through a Facebook post Friday that the November Fire is now 100% contained.

The fire began on Wednesday at Camp Pendleton, and burned a total of 560 acres.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department first responded to the fire, which was located in the November Training Area near Wire Mountain Housing.

The fire caused evacuations to the Marine Memorial Golf Course, as well as evacuation warnings for the surrounding area.

Crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire on Wednesday, with evacuation orders shortly lifted after that.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: November Fire burns 560 acres at Camp Pendleton, triggering smoke advisories & evacuations