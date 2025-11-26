UPDATE: Norwegian woman detained during green card hearing released on bond

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Norwegian woman who was detained during a green card hearing last week was released on bond Monday, according to her husband.

ABC 10News first told you Hanne Daguman's story on Thursday, Nov. 20. She was arrested at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office in downtown after she had acknowledged she overstayed her visa.

After her arrest, she was held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Her husband, Joshua Daguman, told 10News he was especially concerned since she is a type 1 diabetic; he was worried she was not getting her proper diet and medical attention.

She was released after paying a $1,500 bond in a follow-up hearing, her husband confirmed to ABC 10News.

ICE told 10News it is committed to enforcing federal immigration laws.

