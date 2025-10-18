UPDATE: I-5 to close during JD Vance Marine event due to live fire over highway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a portion of I-5 near Camp Pendleton will be closed for several hours Saturday "due to safety concerns" because of a White House military event at the Marine base in which live ammunition will be fired over the freeway.

A press release from CHP indicates the stretch of I-5 between Harbor Drive and Basilone Road will be closed from noon until the end of the event. The schedule ABC 10News has says Vice President JD Vance's speech, the last portion of the event, will happen at 3 p.m.

"Because of the event and closure, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during, and after the event," the press release says.

CHP says the detour to head north will start at State Route 15 in southeast San Diego. Travelers west of SR-15 along the I-5 corridor are advised to use the following routes to I-15 north:



SR-94

SR-52

SR-56

SR-78

If you're traveling to Los Angeles from San Diego, CHP recommends using I-15 north to SR 91 west into LA. If you're going from LA to San Diego, you should use SR-91 east to I-15 south.

To get to Orange County from San Diego, CHP says drivers should take I-15 north to SR-91 west, then SR-55 south. Traveling from Orange County to San Diego? use SR-55 north to Sr-91 east to I-15 south.

CHP says drivers to and from Riverside County are advised to take I-15 and SR-91.



For real-time traffic information, you can visit this website from Caltrans.

CHP also says Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink rail services near the event will be disrupted Saturday afternoon. You can find travel advisories from Amtrak here and Metrolink here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom raised public safety concerns about the military demonstration in conjunction with the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps. The Marines had previously indicated in a press release that I-5 would not have to be closed after their risk assessment.