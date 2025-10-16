Military officials say Camp Pendleton live-fire demonstration won't close I-5

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): After military officials said Saturday's live-fire demonstration at Camp Pendleton would not lead to the closure of "public highways or transportation routes," Gov. Newsom's office stated it was "relieved" by the confirmation.

A tweet from the governor's Press Office account Thursday morning said: "We’re relieved the White House backed off its plans to shut down a major interstate. Now that I-5 will stay open, we hope the Trump Administration applies that same common sense to reopening the federal government!"

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Marine Expeditionary Force will host a live-fire Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton's Red Beach on Saturday to mark the Marine Corps' 250th birthday and America's Semiquincentennial, but Gov. Newsom said the event could lead to the closure of parts of Interstate 5 in the area.

The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land and sea, according to base officials.

"The force training activities planned ensure our readiness to defend the Homeland and protect our Nation's interests abroad against emergent and unprecedented challenges today and in the years ahead," a spokesperson with Camp Pendleton said in a statement. "All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols."

In advance of the training event and demonstration, a detailed risk assessment was conducted at the base. All participants will be briefed, while medical, fire and emergency responders and equipment will be on site.

Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom on Wednesday claimed the event could force portions of Interstate 5 to shut down.

Newsom tweeted: “Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military.”

According to a Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday, Newsom said his office received minimal information about the event or safety plans.

In a press release, Marine Corps officials confirmed, “All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. No public highways or transportation routes will be closed.”

Military officials said all air, surface and ground movements are scripted and rehearsed in accordance with standard operating procedures and established safety checklists.

Following the demonstration, Marines, Sailors and families will gather at Del Mar Beach for the Beach Bash, a celebration that "recognizes the people who form the foundation of the Marine Corps' strength -- our families and the community -- as we share in the celebration of 250 years of service." The event will include food vendors, music, static displays and family activities.

The White House Production Office will be capturing the demonstration for broadcast on Nov. 9.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth were expected to attend Saturday’s event.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.