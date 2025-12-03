UPDATE: Coyote euthanized for attacking two children near Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it was able to find and euthanize a coyote three days after it bit two children near the University City Mall.

The attack happened on Nov. 25, SDPD said a 3-year-old girl was bitten on her arm and hip around 9 p.m. near the Crate and Barrel area on La Jolla Drive. The next day, officials with Fish and Wildlife confirmed to ABC 10News that another child was also injured in the incident.

Wildlife officials say DNA testing confirmed that the coyote was the same one responsible for the bites. Further testing of the animal also confirmed that the coyote did not have rabies.