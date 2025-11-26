Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3-year-old bitten by coyote near Westfield UTC

Coyote standing in grass at Grand Teton National Park.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being bitten by a coyote near the Westfield UTC mall.

According to San Diego Police, authorities were called to the 4500 block of La Jolla Village Drive around 9:06 p.m.

After arriving, officers discovered that the 3-year-old had been bitten on the arm and hip. She was taken to the hospital, police added.

As of 10 p.m., the coyote had still been spotted in the area. Animal control has been notified of the incident.

