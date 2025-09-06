Upcoming closure on all lanes of southbound I-5 from SR-52 to Mission Bay Drive

If you're planning on driving the I-5 freeway this weekend between SR-52 and Mission Bay Drive, buckle up. Delays could be headed your way.

"We are asking the San Diegans to prepare for the first of the temporary full freeway closures starting this Friday, September 5th at 9 a.m. and ending on Monday September 8th at 5 a.m," said Maggie Perez, the division chief of construction for Caltrans District 11.

Caltrans plans to spend $1.6 billion in San Diego County where $623 million in funding will specifically go to projects on the I-5, 805 and SR-78.

"This important effort is focused on preserving existing infrastructure, improving safety, and modernizing the corridor to meet current and future transportation needs," said Perez. "The project will rehabilitate pavements on the main roadway, shoulders and ramps, and this is to extend the life of the highway."

For people looking for a detour, anticipate taking the 805-South from the I-5/805 split in Sorrento Valley, connecting southbound 163 to westbound 8 to the 5 where you can access beaches and places further west.

"We did look at our major events calendar and we tried not to go through and plan our major closures for any of those major events that were happening in the area," said Perez.

Caltrans said there will be work almost every week in September and October. Caltrans recommends taking transit if possible.