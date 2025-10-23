Unemployment among people with disabilities doubles national average

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Anyone hunting for a job right now knows today's market can be challenging, but it can be even more difficult for people with disabilities.

Right now, the rate of unemployment for those workers is double the national unemployment rate.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and the employers at Legacy Resort in Mission Valley are making sure everyone they hire gets an fair chance.

Like Ben Godown.

He's one of the workers that will greet you in the lobby, keep things clean around the resort and help you with your luggage.

He also has an intellectual disability — a trait his employer has embraced, and Ben hasn't let stand in his way.

He recently earned employee of the quarter.

“Seeing your name on that certificate, how does it make you feel?” I asked.

“Pretty great,” said Godown. “Everybody here is nice, friendly. The guests are very nice when they come down and I like getting income.”

According to the Bureau Of Labor Statistics, as of August, only 38% of people with disabilities aged 16 to 64 were employed.

That's actually gone up from 37% in 2024.

Brad Naucler, the General Manager At Legacy Resort, says Godown has raised the bar among the staff- and other employers shouldn’t be afraid of hiring people like him.

“Of course one of the misconceptions about people with disabilities is that they won't be able to do the job or they will require constant attention, as well as additional training, and we found that that's just not true. Ben is extremely conscientious. He's a hard worker. He wants to contribute, and we found that he's been very much a champion for our entire team,” said Naucler.

Godown was able to find this job with the help of Pride Industries, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities.

The team there says the difference they see in their clients after employment is monumental.

“Our clients feel like they have a purpose, they have a place to go every morning, or afternoon and just do the best that they can at their job and demonstrate that they have the skills and abilities to also do amazing work,” said Josh Bueno, Workforce Inclusion Assistant Manager for the Job Coaching Team with Pride Industries.