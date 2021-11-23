UCSD students take new trolley line to school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Students at UC San Diego are making use of the new extended MTS trolley Blue Line.

“The blue line is more reliable compared to bus which sometimes can be delayed,” says student Chen Yu.

“It does make it easier for me to go to UTC or some of the other places around La Jolla,” says sophomore Ryan Pack.

Pack says the route cuts his travel time to campus in half. “Without the trolley, I would just have to take a bunch of buses. That would take at least over 2 hours but, with the trolley, it takes about an hour now.”

The expanded Blue Line features nine new stops between the border and University City. The trolley now stops in the middle of campus near Warren College.

While many students are happy about the new transit route, sophomore Justin Pendarvis says it doesn’t help his commute.

“I’m kind of like in a weird spot in San Diego where the closest trolley is still like a 10-20 minute drive,” says Pendarvis. “It’s definitely easier for us to get around La Jolla, but it doesn’t really make my commute any easier because it would make it twice as long than to just drive up here.”

The blue line is an 83-minute ride in total from the border to UTC.

Pack says he likes that the new route is giving students more options, saying, “It gives us more options to look for housing in different areas of San Diego.”

The 11-mile extension took five years and more than $2 billion to complete.