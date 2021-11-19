UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley Extension opens to public on Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The $2.1 billion UC San Diego Blue Line trolley extension is officially opening to the public on Sunday.

The 11-mile extension includes nine new trolley stations, connecting San Ysidro to the University Community. The new stops will be serving popular areas like Old Town, UC San Diego, and University Town Center and giving more options to people who work or go to school in the area.

"For UC San Diego, it's a dream come true. For the first time in our history of 61 years, we will be totally connected from literally the border, San Ysidro, to here, to UTC," said Pradeep Khosla, UCSD Chancellor.

To mark the grand opening, MTS and SANDAG will be hosting a community celebration Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., open to the public at the UC San Diego's Warren Field, which is adjacent to the UCSD Center Campus trolley station.

As part of the celebration, all rides on all trolley lines will be free Sunday.

The expansion took five years to complete, and according to SANDAG, the extension was completed on time and on budget. The extension increases the MTS trolley network by 20 percent.