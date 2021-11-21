Mid-Coast Trolley extension debuts with free rides, entertainment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials will officially unveil the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley on Sunday, offering free rides, live entertainment, and giveaways.

The new trolley extension adds 11 miles and nine new trolley stations to the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley and cost $2.1 billion, one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region's history.

With the addition of the Mid-Coast Extension, which took five years to complete, the MTS trolley network has increased 20%. According to SANDAG, the extension was completed on time and on budget.

New stops along the extension will serve popular areas like Old Town, UC San Diego, and University Town Center, as the line connects the university community to San Ysidro.

The event to commemorate the trolley line will begin at 11 a.m. at the UC San Diego's Warren Field, which is adjacent to the UCSD Center Campus trolley station.

Free parking will be available at several trolley stations, and visitors can enjoy live music, activities for kids, a rock-climbing wall, an inflatable obstacle course, rides, and food to celebrate the line's opening.