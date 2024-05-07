UCSD student protesters face suspension following Gaza encampment dismantled

UC San Diego has confirmed that 64 protesters were arrested during the dismantling of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment on campus, which was set on a lawn next to Library Walk for six days.

The university said 40 of those arrested are students at UCSD, who now face "interim suspension."

In an updated statement released Monday, Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said that two people were reported with minor injuries.

One protester, Imam Taha Hassane, said he was pepper-sprayed by law enforcement Monday. Hassane is the director of the Islamic Center of San Diego.

"How can you do this in the face of innocent, unarmed, peaceful protesters? These are students of UCSD and they are at their school," Hassane said. " I started shaming them. I started asking them to put their guns away and this is when one of the sheriff officers got his pepper spray and sprayed me straight to my eyes and to my face."

ABC 10News has reached out to the Sheriff's office for their response and waiting to hear back.

Hassane said he believed the students were safe in the encampment and surrounded by outside members of the community who were welcomed. This contradicts what the school believed, which was that non-student protesters posed a danger to those on campus.

In Chancellor Khosla's updated statement, he said the encampment was illegal and they asked five days in a row for the encampment to disperse.

The Chancellor also said it was becoming increasingly dangerous, in terms of health, fire safety, and security.

As of Tuesday morning, classes and operations resumed on campus.

ABC 10News is working to clarify the meaning of "interim suspension" and learn about the conditions of the non-student protesters.