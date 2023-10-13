UC San Diego Shiley EyeMobile brings free eye care to San Diego County kids

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - For the second straight year, ABC 10News and the UC San Diego Shiley Eye Institute are joining forces to help kids see a clearer future.

Donations through the "Let's See 20/20" program will help fund the Shiley EyeMobile, a self-contained optometry office on wheels.

The EyeMobile drives around San Diego County, offering free eye exams and glasses to school kids.

"It definitely feels very satisfying, very gratifying," said Dr. Valerie Rein, an optometrist for the EyeMobile.

Last year, donations to Let's See 20/20 topped $26,000. The institute used that to buy new eye refractors so they could expand their reach. And thanks to the estate of a late donor, they were able to buy a new RV.

"It's more comfortable," said Community Education Specialist Alberto Enriquez. "We have more room to have more families inside, instead of being so tight and closed quarters. Now we're able to see more families at the same time waiting, sitting more comfortably, having their kids not feel as scared."

Since 2000, the EyeMobile has completed more than 249,000 vision screenings, done 33,000 comprehensive eye exams, and given out more than 13,000 pair of glasses.

They hope another year of donations will let them continue their mission of "Giving Kids the World to See."

If you'd like to donate, you can text the word "See" to the number 50155. You can also find a page to donate here.