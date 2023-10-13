Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UC San Diego Shiley EyeMobile brings free eye care to San Diego County kids

Program offers full eye exams and free glasses
New Eyemobile Pic.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sholeh Brooks, KGTV/ABC 10News
The new Eyemobile at the UC San Diego Shiley Eye Institute will help the team give free eye exams and glasses to kids across San Diego
New Eyemobile Pic.png
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 15:55:22-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - For the second straight year, ABC 10News and the UC San Diego Shiley Eye Institute are joining forces to help kids see a clearer future.

Donations through the "Let's See 20/20" program will help fund the Shiley EyeMobile, a self-contained optometry office on wheels.

The EyeMobile drives around San Diego County, offering free eye exams and glasses to school kids.

"It definitely feels very satisfying, very gratifying," said Dr. Valerie Rein, an optometrist for the EyeMobile.

Last year, donations to Let's See 20/20 topped $26,000. The institute used that to buy new eye refractors so they could expand their reach. And thanks to the estate of a late donor, they were able to buy a new RV.

"It's more comfortable," said Community Education Specialist Alberto Enriquez. "We have more room to have more families inside, instead of being so tight and closed quarters. Now we're able to see more families at the same time waiting, sitting more comfortably, having their kids not feel as scared."

Since 2000, the EyeMobile has completed more than 249,000 vision screenings, done 33,000 comprehensive eye exams, and given out more than 13,000 pair of glasses.

They hope another year of donations will let them continue their mission of "Giving Kids the World to See."

If you'd like to donate, you can text the word "See" to the number 50155. You can also find a page to donate here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate