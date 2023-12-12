UC San Diego Health makes $200 Million purchase to acquire Alvarado Hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — UC San Diego Health completed the purchase of Alvarado Hospital Medical Center from Prime Healthcare, adding the 302-bed medical facility to its network of clinics and hospitals today.

"We are grateful to all the teams who contributed to this milestone merger with UC San Diego Health,'' said UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent. "Together, we start a new chapter to expand access to needed medical and surgical care in eastern San Diego. This is a unique opportunity to create a more robust community-oriented model of care while increasing access to the nationally recognized care of UC San Diego Health.''

The university hospital system purchased Alvarado Hospital for $200 million. The facility, renamed UC San Diego Health East Campus Medical Center, is located at 6655 Alvarado Road. It offers a new emergency department, remodeled intensive care unit and expanded behavioral health services, according to UCSD Health.

"Over the last decade, UC San Diego Health has grown exponentially, dramatically expanding access to health services in response to unprecedented demand,'' said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. "We are strategically acquiring and building facilities, addressing short and long-term public health needs of our community and connecting more patients with high-quality care for the benefit of the entire region.''

According to hospital leaders, one of the first priorities at the newly acquired campus will be expanding behavioral health services and a dedicated behavioral health patient care tower in collaboration with the county in the future.

"Behavioral health care services at East Campus Medical Center will move to a centralized model to provide a desperately needed continuum of comprehensive care for patients in the region, with fully integrated, interventional psychiatric services offered in both the inpatient and outpatient settings,'' said Jeff Daskalakis, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at UCSD School of Medicine and psychiatrist at UCSD Health.

"This model of care will address the regional shortage of acute psychiatric beds and also allow for additional training sites for medical students, therapy trainees, residents, advanced practice providers and physician fellows,'' Daskalakis said.

