UCSD Health reaches 'preliminary agreement' to buy Alvarado Hospital Medical Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego Health has signed an agreement to buy Alvarado Hospital Medical Center by the end of the year, according to a press release from Prime Healthcare.

Prime Healthcare has owned Alvarado Hospital, located at 6655 Alvarado Road in the East County, since 2010. The healthcare company says it has invested more than $90 million into the hospital, elevating it into the quality facility it is today.

UCSD Health's purchase is expected to be done by Dec. 2023, according to Prime Healthcare.

Over the last nine years, Alvarado Hospital has been recognized with Healthgrades' Patient Safety Excellence Award, the press release states. Additionally, it has ranked in the top 10% among U.S. hospitals for critical care over the last two years.

UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent says the acquisition will improve the reach of top-tier medical care throughout San Diego County.

“UC San Diego Health continues to grow its network of clinics and hospitals to better care for the community within new neighborhoods across the region,” says Maysent. “We are grateful for Prime Healthcare’s commitment to successfully completing this transaction to allow us to care for this important part of our community. UC San Diego Health looks forward to collaborating with the extraordinary physicians, nurses and staff of Alvarado Hospital and inviting them to be part of our team.”

Kavitha Bhatia, Prime Healthcare's chief medical officer of strategy, says Alvarado Hospital is entering a new era under UCSD Health's purview.

“We are proud of the care that has been provided and the legacy that will continue as UC San Diego Health expands access to specialized care, while preserving and building on Alvarado’s 50-year history," she says.

According to the press release, UCSD Health is committed to continuing Alvarado Hospital's current services and will "hire substantially all employees."

Employees who make the transition to UCSD Health will have the opportunity to join unions representing their respective positions in the health system.

Since 2010, Prime Healthcare has added a new emergency department, expanded critical mental health services and facilities, remodeled the ICU, brought in state-of-the-art imaging technology and many more investments in Alvarado Hospital.

Alvarado Hospital CEO Kenn McFarland says he's confident the hospital will have bright future under UCSD Health.

“UC San Diego Health’s interest in acquiring Alvarado Hospital is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, physicians and leadership throughout Prime’s tenure," he says.

Prime Healthcare says behavioral health needs are one of its top priorities, and UCSD Health will continue to tackle that mission.

Alvarado Hospital was established in 1971 and has 302 beds. The hospital employs more than 600 registered nurses, technicians and support staff. Additionally, 300 affiliated physicians work there.

The California Department of Public Health needs to approve the sale before the transaction is finalized, per state law.