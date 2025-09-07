U.S.S. Midway Museum celebrates its 80th birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S.S. Midway Museum celebrated 80 years with multicultural performances that display the ship's ability to unite people around the world.

From dance performances of Guam, to the pounding of drums of Japan, the 80th birthday celebration was a reminder of the U.S.S. Midway's legacy.

Dozens had a first-hand look at how the U.S.S. Midway contributed to a diverse San Diego, an experience Todd Hyde witnessed firsthand.

"I found out that he evacuated from Vietnam as a young boy, five years old in 1975," said Hyde, describing one his more memorable stories. "So I said, 'Well, how did you get out?' And he says, 'I don't know, I don't remember. I was only five years old.' So later… he was talking to his father on his cell phone in Vietnamese, I took a little Vietnamese, and I heard his father say, 'Well, how did we get out? Well, we landed on the Midway.' And I said, 'This is the definition of serendipity.'"

Even leadership here at the U.S.S. Midway has a diverse flare, like Pha Le, who's on the Board of Directors for the U.S.S. Midway.

His father was in the South Vietnamese Navy and was held in a political prison for five years.

In 1982, Le escaped on a boat to the United States, and found a new home volunteering at the museum for the past 12 years.

"Being part of this community and being part of this great country, I want to use my gratitude as a call to action to continue to serve and what better way to serve than to be part of this great museum," Le said.

On this 80th anniversary, Le said he's proud to be on the board.

"The USS Midway Museum is a true jewel of our community," Le said. "It is so important to elevate service, sacrifice and also, to pay tribute to the vibrant community that we have here in San Diego."