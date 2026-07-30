Two suspects arrested after car theft, police chase in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two suspects are in custody after allegedly stealing a Honda Civic around the 6500 block of Reflection Drive Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say they received a call about a stolen Honda Civic at around 2:33 p.m. Police arrived on scene and evaded police, leading to a chase to the 800 block Buen Tiempo Drive in Chula Vista.

According to San Diego Police, the driver and the passenger ran into the backyards of some homes in the area.

The two suspects are now in custody.