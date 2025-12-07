Two stabbed in Chula Vista near Broadway Avenue

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — According to a statement from Chula Vista PD, on Saturday, Chula Vista Police officers went to Manhattan Bar off 400 Broadway Avenue after reports of shots being fired. After talking to people at the bar, however, officers determined no shots had actually been fired or heard.

During their investigation, police learned that two people had arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds, and been transferred to a trauma center because of their injuries.

Those victims did not cooperate with police and did not provide valuable statements. No arrests have been made and Chula Vista Police are asking for information about the incident.

San Diego Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (888) 580-8477.

