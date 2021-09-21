Two San Diego County schools nab 2021 National Blue Ribbon honors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego County schools are being recognized as California's latest National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Carmel Del Mar Elementary School, in the Del Mar Union School District, and Elevate School, a public charter school in San Diego Unified School District, are among 28 California schools recognized in 2021 as part of the award.

The National Blue Ribbon award recognizes a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

The honor recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates: "Exemplary High-Performing Schools" and "Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools."

Both San Diego schools were recognized in the "Exemplary High-Performing Schools" category.

"This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release. "I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better."

This year, 325 schools in 43 states were recognized for the award.