Two men plead not guilty in shooting death of man outside Miramar Bar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men accused in the shooting death of a man outside a Miramar-area bar pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges.

Damani Jerry Wiltshire-Beal, 22, is charged with murder and Samuel Victor Perez, 23, as an accessory after the fact in Saturday's killing of Kyle Delangel, 37, of National City.

Prosecutors allege Wiltshire-Beal, an active duty Marine, shot Delangel multiple times in the parking lot of Off Base Bar, while Perez, who was formerly with the Marines, is accused of driving Wiltshire-Beal from the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Lynn Crum said in court that both men got into an argument in the parking lot with several women at around 2 a.m. The women then went into the bar and told employees and other patrons about the altercation, leading Delangel to confront the defendants, the prosecutor said.

Perez allegedly tried to drive away but Delangel stepped in front of the vehicle, then tried to punch Perez. Crum said Wiltshire-Beal then shot four times at the victim. Delangel was taken to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery, but he later died.

According to the prosecutor, Perez then drove to Petco Park, where the pair separated, leaving the vehicle behind with the murder weapon inside.

Both men were arrested separately at their residences later that day.

Wiltshire-Beal remains held without bail following Thursday's arraignment, but San Diego Superior Court Judge Laura Halgren granted supervised release for Perez. The prosecution sought $100,000 bail for Perez, arguing that despite both men living near the bar, he drove them downtown, then the men separated in a bid to avoid detection. She also alleged he changed his appearance by shaving his beard shortly after the shooting.

Perez's attorney, Stefano Molea, said his client is a disabled veteran who was honorably discharged from the Marines and has no prior criminal history. Molea also said Perez may have been fearful for his own safety when he drove away, after his passenger allegedly fired a gun.