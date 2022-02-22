Father of three killed at Miramar bar is remembered by childhood friend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A National City native is dead after two men are accused of shooting him outside a Miramar bar on Saturday.

37-year-old Kyle Delangel's friend said he touched many people in the National City community.

"Everyone knew once Kyle was there it was going to be an amazing time and a lot of fun," said Sal Terrones as he reflected on memories of his friend.

Terrones met Delangel when he was 13 or 14 years old.

"I actually met him here at Fiesta pet shop or what used to be Fiesta pet shop," said Terrones.

Delangel gave Terrones his first job.

"I could've been doing anything else with my friends- you know running the streets of National City but instead he had me here," recalled Terrones.

The man who was like a big brother to Terrones was killed on Saturday after an argument led to a shooting in Miramar. San Diego Police arrested Samuel Victor Perez, 23, and active-duty Marine Damani Jerry Wiltshirebeal, 22.

Terrones said Delangel left behind three kids.

"All he would talk about is his kids and how much they meant to him and he really did anything for his kids. I'm sorry. I'm just baffled," he said. "Anyone who knew Kyle knew that he was always willing to lend a hand. Kyle was the type of guy that —it's so cliche— but he's literally the type of guy that would take the shirt off his back for somebody."

A Gofundme fundraiser has been started to pay for Delangel's funeral expenses.