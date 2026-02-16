TSA officers working without pay at San Diego International Airport as shutdown begins

While the word shutdown can be unsettling — especially for travelers — this one is not expected to be as severe or as long as past shutdowns.

Still, thousands of federal workers across the country are now working without pay — including TSA officers at San Diego International Airport.

“It’s a hope-for-the-best, prepare-for-the-worst kind of situation,”Robert Mack, a union representative with the American Federation of Government Employees who represents TSA workers told ABC 10News.

That uncertainty is being felt by federal employees nationwide, particularly those with the Transportation Security Administration.

Mack says employees are frustrated — but remain focused on keeping travelers safe.

“We’re here. We’re working our hardest to get our job done — in our case, to make sure the traveling public is safe for flights,” Mack said. “But we won’t be able to get paid until they figure this out.”

The shutdown could eventually mean longer security lines and more hassle for travelers — something many people at the airport say they are hoping to avoid.

“I travel a ton,” one passenger said. “I’m hoping what happened before doesn’t happen again.”

Another traveler, Nathan, who was flying in from North Carolina, said the situation adds stress to an already busy travel day.

“I just want to get there safely,” he said. “It doesn’t seem as safe when people are stressed — missing work or not getting paid. I’d love the government to work. That would be nice.”

Unlike the record-setting 43-day shutdown in the past, this partial shutdown is not expected to have immediate impacts on the public.

According to a contingency plan from the United States Department of Homeland Security, about 95 percent of TSA employees are considered essential personnel and are required to continue working.

Mack says TSA workers are cautiously optimistic this shutdown will be resolved sooner rather than later.

“This could go for a very long time,” he said. “I hope they’re able to resolve things soon.”

For now, like many federal workers, TSA officers are left waiting to see how long this shutdown lasts — and how long they will have to continue working without a paycheck.

“We just received our last paychecks this past weekend,” Mack said. “Hopefully, they’ll resolve this issue within the next couple of weeks before the next ones come through.”