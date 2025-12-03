Trump-themed flag defaced with swastika and Hitler mustache outside La Jolla home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A La Jolla homeowner discovered her Trump-themed flag vandalized with a swastika and Hitler-style mustache drawn on the president's face, marking the ninth time her property has been targeted in the past year.

Security video from November 23 shows a man, possibly in his 50s, appearing to deface the flag hanging outside Stacey Silk's home on La Jolla Scenic Drive just before 8 p.m. Because police have not yet named the man in the video as a suspect, we have blurred the image.

Days later, Silk and her husband discovered the vandalism.

"I think everyone knows what a swastika represents, hate and anger," Silk said. "I think an act of hate is the only thing you can call it. Someone came on my property and drew a swastika."

The double-sided flag featured an image from moments after the assassination attempt on President Trump in July. Silk, who is Jewish, said she purchased the flag because it represented resilience.

"It definitely shows resilience. I think this captured everything I was feeling, maybe when I bought it. A lot of pride," Silk said.

She called the vandalism a violation that hurt regardless of her religious background.

"I don't know if it would hurt less if I weren't Jewish. I just think it hurts," Silk said.

This marks the ninth incident targeting Silk's property in the past year. Eight similar Trump flags and banners mounted along her fence have been stolen previously.

Despite the emotionally charged political climate, Silk believes there are better ways to express disagreement.

"You can express your ways of anger or not agreeing with someone else in a different manner other than putting a swastika on someone's property," Silk said.

When asked if she plans to put up another flag, Silk expressed uncertainty.

"I'm not sure, and that's a shame," Silk said.

A San Diego Police spokesperson said the vandalism is not being investigated as a hate crime at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SDPD's Northern Division at 858-552-1700.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

