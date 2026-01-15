Trump ends Somalia TPS designation, San Diego community leaders call decision unfair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that Temporary Protected Status for Somalia is ending, requiring Somalis with the temporary legal status to leave the country by mid-March.

The decision affects thousands of Somalis living in San Diego, according to local community leaders who say the administration's decision impacts everyone in the community, not just those losing their temporary immigration status.

The government made the decision after reviewing country conditions and determining Somalia no longer meets the conditions for TPS, according to the announcement posted on X Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"This is a racially motivated and politically motivated agenda," said Tazheen Nizam, executive director for CAIR California in San Diego.

The organization offers services to Muslims, immigrants, and refugees. Nizam views this as an attack on Somalis in the U.S. by the Trump administration.

"The Somali community is a big part of the fabric of San Diego County; there are many Somali-led organizations that are doing wonderful work," Nizam said.

The government has ended TPS for several countries since Trump took office again, including Haiti, Venezuela, and several other African countries. TPS is issued for countries experiencing instability, such as political turmoil or natural disasters.

Somalia currently has a level 4 "do not travel" advisory from the State Department.

"The geopolitical nature of the country has been unsafe for these folks, and that is the reason they were here, and sending them back puts them back in those same conditions that they have escaped from," Nizam said.

DHS told ABC News that further allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the U.S. is contrary to national interests, adding that they are putting Americans first.

"This is a politically driven motive, and it is unfair," Nizam said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

