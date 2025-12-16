Trump border officials tout enforcement success during weekend San Diego visit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Trump's top border officials visited San Diego Saturday to highlight what they called unprecedented success in border enforcement during his second term's first year.

Border Czar Tom Homan and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott conducted the year-end recap along the foggy San Diego border wall in the Tijuana River Valley, emphasizing dramatic drops in border encounters.

"We're currently experiencing the most secure border this nation has ever, ever seen," Homan said during Saturday's visit.

According to CBP data, encounters in San Diego dropped 93% in October compared to the same month last year. Officials also reported that illegal entries across the entire southwest border have fallen below 200 per day over the past 21 days.

The weekend visit came just days after the announcement of a new militarized zone extending from the Otay Mountain Wilderness east to the Arizona state line. Scott explained that the number of troops deployed will fluctuate based on operational needs.

"When they're on their own property, they have increased authorities and responsibilities to actually arrest for trespass just like they would on any other military base," Scott said.

The Navy has not commented on the militarization plan, but similar designated military zones allow troops to apprehend trespassers, treating violations like illegal entry onto any military installation. Those caught could face both trespassing and illegal entry charges.

Not everyone supports the militarization approach. Critics argue these measures are unnecessary responses to what they consider misconceptions about migration patterns.

"Measures that really are pointless and are unnecessary to stem a fiction about what migration is," said Pedro Rios, the director of the American Friends Service Committee.

Officials say the reduced border activity has freed up agents to deploy across the country for interior enforcement operations.

"The Border Patrol coming to the interior is a game-changer. We're in a position now where Border Patrol can actually come to the interior because the border is the most secure ever," Homan said.

Homan hinted at expanded enforcement efforts in 2026, suggesting current operations are just the beginning.

"As we bring 10,000 more agents on, you ain't, you haven't seen anything yet, wait til next year," he said.

A spokesperson for the JFT-Southern Border sent ABC 10News the following statement about the militarization zone:

Joint Task Force–Southern Border is aware of the announcement regarding the land transfer from the Department of the Interior to the Department of the Navy. When established, our role is limited to the operational aspects within the areas, ensuring territorial integrity of the United States and support to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Matters related to land, boundaries, or jurisdiction fall under the responsibility of the Department of the Navy."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

