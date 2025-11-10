Trump administration orders states to reverse November SNAP benefits, affecting thousands of San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Trump administration has ordered states to "immediately undo any steps" taken to provide full SNAP benefits in November, putting California and approximately 400,000 San Diego County residents who rely on food assistance back into uncertainty.

States that issued November SNAP benefits, including California, have been warned they could face penalties and lose federal funding if they don't reverse their actions. President Trump claimed the states' move to provide the benefits was "unauthorized."

The order comes as the government shutdown continues to impact food assistance programs nationwide, leaving many families unsure about their next meal.

Local food banks prepare for increased demand

Bob Kamensky with Feeding San Diego said his organization had prepared for a government shutdown but wasn't ready for its extended duration and impact on SNAP recipients.

"We had started planning back in early September anticipating that there would be an impasse and that there would be a period of time that two weeks, maybe as long as four, that the government would remain shut down and there would be certain categories of federal workers who would go without paychecks. We planned for that," Kamensky said. "What we did not anticipate was the duration."

Food distributions are currently happening countywide, including one that took place Saturday at Feeding San Diego. Kamensky wants to encourage SNAP recipients that they aren't alone in seeking food assistance.

"San Diegans are not going to abandon you," Kamensky said. "I saw that this past weekend with a number of volunteers and the donations that have been coming in ever since we passed that 30 day point and we started to see people falling off the CalFresh benefits seeking hunger relief."

Uncertainty creates additional challenges

Kamensky's biggest concern involves the unpredictable messages coming from the government about SNAP benefits.

"We need to help relax that by giving them more certainty, and that is going to be done when decisions are made at the federal level to allow for that uncertainty to be taken away," Kamensky said.

For those needing food assistance, Kamensky recommends visiting websites of hunger relief organizations like Feeding San Diego or calling 2-1-1, which connects people with community, health and disaster services.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

