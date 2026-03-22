Travelers should prepare for long wait times, SAN airport says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Passengers flying through San Diego International Airport should prepare for longer than normal wait times Sunday, airport spokespeople said.

Nicole Hall with the San Diego International Airport said that operations "are, at times, affected by the federal government shutdown."

"Passengers traveling out of San Diego International Airport are encouraged to check their flight status before coming to SAN and plan to arrive at least two hours before their flight. Checkpoint wait times and flight scheduling are subject to the operations of our federal and airline partners. These operations are, at times, affected by the federal government shutdown. We appreciate the ongoing commitment from TSA, FAA, and our partner airlines to maintain the safety and reliability of the national transportation system during this challenging time. Our focus remains on ensuring a safe and efficient airport experience."

- Nicole Hall

Rep. Scott Peters reported long lines at the airport Sunday morning around 6:30.