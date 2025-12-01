Travelers navigate busy San Diego airport on peak Thanksgiving travel day

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGTV) — After enjoying Thanksgiving feasts and several days of leftovers, travelers packed their bags and headed to San Diego International Airport on what officials say is the busiest travel day of the holiday period.

ABC 10News was at the airport to check in with travelers as they prepared to leave San Diego's warm weather for destinations across the country, many heading to much colder climates.

Flyers rushed in and out of the airport after the Thanksgiving holiday, making sure they caught their flights on time.

Eric Bowden was flying back to the East Coast after spending the holiday with family in San Diego.

"My brother lives here and then my parents and I, we flew separately from different locales where we all met here in San Diego for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the warm weather. It's cold in DC right now," Bowden said.

He wasn't the only one flying to colder temperatures. Kennedy Shackelford and Jeni George were visiting from Oregon, celebrating Kennedy's 16th birthday along with Thanksgiving.

"So it was for birthday, Thanksgiving, and just to get away from the rain of Oregon," Shackelford said.

San Diego International Airport expects Sunday to be the busiest day during the Thanksgiving travel period, with as many as 90,000 people traveling through the airport. From Friday, November 21 to Monday, December 1, the airport expects 875,000 total passengers to come through.

Despite the high volume, Bowden said the airport congestion wasn't too overwhelming.

"I mean it looks busy already, yeah, but I think it seems manageable. It's kind of a good thing I like about this airport. It's not too overwhelming," Bowden said.

George agreed that while the airport was busy, it wasn't the worst she'd experienced.

"Fair amount, um, but I've seen it worse. We're here a little early, we'll grab a little coffee, you know, make fun of it," George said.

For travelers during the busy holiday period, experts recommend checking flight status and confirming flight times with airlines before heading to the airport.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

