LEMON GROVE (KGTV) — Trash continues to pile up along roads next to Lemon Grove Little League fields, creating an eyesore for families and visitors attending games.

Anna Cook, who regularly walks by the Lemon Grove Little League fields, said she's fed up with the ongoing garbage problem and posted about it on Nextdoor.

"We have people coming in from other districts that play our teams, and it's not OK because sometimes they have to park up the street because the parking lot in there gets full, and I said for our children to see all this garbage, it's not OK," Cook said.

On Wednesday, the trash included a vacuum, some lawn chairs, and a mirror. But Cook said the problem varies day to day.

"It was like about 5 or 6 bags or 4 or 5. There was a washer, dryer, and little things. Some days there's mattresses," Cook said.

The trash issue comes after the baseball fields underwent major repairs following historic rains in January 2024 that caused significant damage, including mudslides and sinkholes that forced the closure of 2 fields. A storm drain also required repairs.

The city of Lemon Grove spent about $700 million on all the fixes, transforming the area into what became known as a "field of dreams" in 2025 when kids got fields with brand new grass and dirt.

However, the trash accumulating on neighboring roads has now become another concern for the community.

"I got tired of walking and seeing the trash, you know, I really did, um, it's just this past year I've walked this way every other day with, uh, my grandson's dog, and I just, uh, you know, I got, I got tired of it," Cook said.

ABC 10News reached out to the city of Lemon Grove for comment about the cleanup of the trash, but hasn't heard back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

