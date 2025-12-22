Toy drive highlights community transformation over the years

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KGTV) — Kids of all ages are perusing an array of toys before selecting the perfect Christmas gift at a neighborhood toy drive in Mountain View's Town and Country Village Apartments.

"It has objects with the doll right there in the back, so I can use it when I'm playing," Michelle Cook said about her chosen toy.

The toy drive drew lines around the block as children and families waited to choose from an array of gifts including bikes, Nike shoes and dolls. The event specifically serves disadvantaged children in public housing and low-income communities.

But the annual giveaway represents something much larger than holiday generosity – it showcases a community's remarkable transformation over two decades.

"Changing the trajectory of this community is my life work, but seeing it actually happen is amazing. I feel like, what am I gonna be able to do next?" said Veverly Anderson, the resident coordinator for the neighborhood.

Anderson pointed to concrete signs of progress that would have seemed impossible 20 years ago.

"I'm going to 4 college graduations. We have no teenage pregnancies. You know what I'm saying? That didn't happen too many years ago. 20 years ago, I was struggling with, you know, those kinds of things. Now, no," Anderson said.

The toy drive itself reflects the community's evolution, bringing together residents who once might have been at odds.

"We all look out for each other, we take care of one another, and now we get those who meant harm back in the day, come back to the community to give back in a positive way," Anderson said.

Through events like this toy drive, organizers are building connections that will benefit generations to come.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

