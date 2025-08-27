Touring The Terminal: San Diego International Airport shows new Terminal 1 before it opens to passengers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There’s still plenty of crews walking the various halls and concourses of the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport.

But soon, the loudspeakers of the airport will be welcoming them to America’s Finest City and reminding passengers that many bags look alike at baggage claim.

“This is totally different than what we had in the existing Terminal 1, and we are so excited to bring it to San Diego,” Nicole Hall with San Diego International Airport said.

Hall and other Airport staff guided media on a tour before the $3.8 billion project before it opens to the public.

“We constructed the first phase, which is phase 1A, where we have constructed the new terminal that will be opening in September,” Hall said. “We are adding, and we'll bring San Diego and the traveling public 19 gates.”

The first flight will land at the new terminal the night of September 22nd, with the 23rd being the first full operating day.

San Diego International Airport will be complete with new restaurants like The Taco Stand, Ambrosio 15, Novecientos Grados by Tony Hawk, and more. It also has eye-popping art installations inside and out.

The 1.16 million square foot facility will also be adding more security lanes, baggage claim carousels, and a larger ticketing area for passengers.

“What people will experience is that there's more space. It's light, it's bright. There are more concessions. There's more gate areas. There is just many more features that will make the passenger experience a little easier,” Hall said.

Another experience to help make travelers’ experience easier is happening outside the airport as well.

The Airport said it made a dual-level roadway and curb to break up the arriving and departing passenger traffic. There will be an elevated roadway for departures catching their flights out of San Diego.

“Having departures and arrivals on different levels does alleviate the traffic congestion, and that was really a strategic,” Hall said."So it will definitely by funneling departures and arrivals on different lanes, it will reduce the traffic congestion.”

The next phase of Terminal 1 will bring another 11 gates, with three opening next year and the rest by 2028. Bringing the total gates at the new Terminal to 30.

ABC 10News asked Hall what this new terminal means for the future of the airport.

“San Diego International Airport has a curfew, and we have one runway. So, we really cannot expand the numbers of flights that leave,” Hall said.

“And so, we really will grow with San Diego, and we will continue to service the number of flights that we offer now. Hopefully, we'll have some more carriers, but we will manage that as we go.”