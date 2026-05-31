Tijuana wastewater line collapses, repairs underway

TIJUANA (KGTV) — Tijuana's Parallel Gravity Line — which transports wastewater in Tijuana — collapsed Friday night, according to the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

The exact reason for the collapse is unknown at this time, but Mexico has shut down several pumps along the border to allow crews to make repairs.

This means increased wastewater flows in the Tijuana River Channel and stronger odors, according to the USIBWC.

The USIBWC will monitor expected flows, sediment and trash in the canyon collectors and coordinate with Mexican water authorities to ensure that all suspended pumps are online as quickly as possible.

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment plant is operating normally.

Earlier t his month, Mexico had to make emergency repairs on a lag in the Parallel Gravity Line.