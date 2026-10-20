Tijuana River cleanup efforts expand with new construction phase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Construction is moving forward on the next phase of the Tijuana River gates project, one of several efforts aimed at reducing sewage contamination in the Tijuana River, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA said the project is expected to prevent an estimated 5 million gallons of sewage from entering the river each day and is slated for completion in early 2027.

The agency also announced that a contract has been awarded to expand the South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant, another key component of ongoing wastewater infrastructure improvements.

Meanwhile, crews continue clearing channels in the Tijuana River to help reduce flood risks ahead of potential El Niño storms.