Tierrasanta man with Parkinson's honors daughter killed on Flight 93 with annual candle ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - On the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, a Tierrasanta man battling Parkinson's disease continued his deeply personal mission to honor his daughter's memory at Mission San Diego de Alcalá.

Mark Borza's daughter, Deora Bodley, was just 20 years old when she was killed aboard United Flight 93, which was hijacked and crashed into a Pennsylvania field on September 11, 2001, killing all 40 passengers and crew on board.

“Mourning and grief doesn't go away ever. What does happen, you eventually come to terms with being able to live it," said Borza.

ABC 10News first spoke with Bodley's loved ones in 2003, two years after the college student's death. For more than a decade, Borza and a group of family and friends have gathered annually to light 40 candles — one for each victim aboard Flight 93 — inside the church Bodley once attended.

"It was the first time in my life that I felt air escape from me," said Borza, recalling the moment he learned of his daughter's death.

Over the years, Bodley's friends and family have honored her memory with benefit concerts and other fundraisers. For Borza, the annual candlelighting ceremony remains an important tribute.

"That's the top of my list, to make sure Deora is not forgotten, to make sure everyone who died on that day is not forgotten," said Borza.

The annual ritual has become increasingly difficult for Borza, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016. He says his voice has weakened in the past year, and his balance has declined.

"The mobility has definitely gone downhill. I've taken a few falls and hurt myself," said Borza.

Despite these physical challenges, Borza made his way to the church to carry on the solemn tradition with his group.

"That saying, 'we will not forget,' I'm trying to make sure it's not just a slogan. It gives me something to aspire to," said Borza. "When people stop doing these rituals we have, that is when people actually die."

When asked how long he plans to continue the tribute, Borza's answer was unwavering.

"Forever. I may have to be carried, but I will do this as long as I possibly can," said Borza.

