Three suspects arrested after string of Jeep thefts in San Diego County

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Three suspects were arrested following an investigation into a series of Jeep thefts in San Diego County, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police say that San Diego County has been experiencing a "significant increase" in newer-model Jeep thefts, with at least 12 thefts reported in Carlsbad since August 2025, with an additional 2 thefts in May 2026.

Investigators would later determine that the stolen Jeeps and the suspect vehicle were driven into Mexico.

On June 4, the Carlsbad Police Department and the San Diego Regional Auto Theft Task Force coordinated a surveillance operation targeting the suspect vehicle and people involved in an organized auto theft crew.

After hours of surveillance, police say detectives identified a Jeep they believe was stolen by the suspects in the Hillcrest area of San Diego.

Carlsbad Police attempted to stop the stolen car when the driver failed to yield, starting a pursuit into Chula Vista, which ended after the driver lost control near the intersection of H Street and Broadway.

The driver, 29-year-old Jesus Lupian, was transported to a hospital and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on charges including vehicle theft, felony evading, conspiracy to commit vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools.

After Lupian's arrest, Carlsbad Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the original suspect vehicle and took an additional two suspects into custody, 22-year-old Omar Quezada and 24-year-old Antonio Sanchez of Mexico.

They were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools. They were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.