Three great white sharks spotted feeding off Blacks Beach coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three young great white sharks were seen eating a sea lion near Blacks Beach in San Diego on Friday afternoon, leading to caution warnings.

The sightings happened around 12:15 p.m. Lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department say they were patrolling in a boat about 100 yards from shore when they spotted the juvenile apex predators.

The sharks, which were reportedly six, eight, and nine feet long, were snacking on the carcass of a sea lion, according to the lifeguards. Luckily, they were showing any signs of aggressive behavior toward the lifeguards.

SDFD says state lifeguards were notified because of proximity and signs were posted along the beach a mile in each direction from where the sharks were spotted.

Despite the sharks not showing any signs of aggression toward humans during the initial sighting, lifeguards are advising people to be very cautious.