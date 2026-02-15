Three-car-crash kills 49-year-old man in La Presa

LA PRESA (KGTV) — A three vehicle accident left one 49-year-old male dead late Friday night in La Presa.

According to California Highway Patrol, a white Nissan Rogue driven by a 29-year-old man was speeding down Jamacha Blvd and crossed over the double yellow lines, crashing into the front of a Toyota sedan. Another Toyota SUV was driving behind the Toyota Sedan and was unable to stop, also crashing into those vehicles.

The driver of the Toyota Sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the Toyota SUV only "sustained minor injuries," according to CHP.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to the hospital and placed under arrest. CHP says alcohol is a factor in the crash.