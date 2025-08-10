Three brush fires spark in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Three brush fires sparked in the same area of Spring Valley Saturday afternoon. Officials are still investigating the case behind the blazes, collectively called the Quarry Fire. They burned a total of two acres.

"We had two along Highway 125 and one that may have been established from those two fires on the other side of the canyon,” said Justin Fuller, the battalion chief for San Diego Fire Rescue.

Crews responded when the brush fire started at around 3 p.m. More than 30 people attacked the flames from the air and on the ground.

This adds to the list of fires across San Diego County in the past week, including in the East County community of Boulevard, where a house fire started what turned into an 88-acre blaze. Crews knocked it down before it burned any other structures.

Another fire also briefly threatened homes Friday afternoon at Camp Pendleton. That one burned about seven acres but crews got that one under control before it caused any damage.

For the Quarry Fire, fire officials said they’re still trying to figure out the cause.

“Most fires like this are somewhat human caused but we don't know what the intent was and we really don't have a cause yet so it's all under investigation,” said Fuller. “But fuels like you said are ready to burn and we saw that today. The fire moved really quickly, and established in this canyon. There's a number of homeless encampments down in there as well so we needed to make sure that the people were safe while we were engaging the fire and protect the structures.”

No evacuation orders went into effect. The Quarry Fire is now 100% contained.