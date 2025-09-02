Thousands march through downtown San Diego on Labor Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego on Labor Day, with demonstrators calling for stronger labor protections and government investment in essential services.

The rally, organized by several labor unions and other groups, was part of a nationwide demonstration with the main message of "workers over billionaires."

Alexander Kraft, an executive board member of Service Employees International Union Local 221, said the event brought together labor and community members.

"We're out here today on Labor Day bringing labor and the community together to fight for our rights as workers and also to stand up against the frankly attack on democracy and attack on working people," Kraft said.

The union represents more than 13,000 workers in San Diego County.

Kraft emphasized the ongoing nature of their fight for workers' rights.

"It's not enough to fight for what we want and to fight for what we need, but we have to fight to keep what we have," Kraft said.

Taking their message to the streets, workers demanded government investment in schools, health care, housing and climate action. They also called for protecting workplace conditions, wages and immigrants who they believe help make the country run.

Glenette, a Marine veteran, said she felt it was her duty to participate in the demonstration.

"We took an oath that oath doesn't end just because my service ended. That's an oath I took for life," Glenette said.

She said she doesn't believe what's happening at the government level represents why she served her country.

"I see what's happening. I want my grandchildren to inherit a better world than the one I got," Glenette said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

